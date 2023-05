Cannes 2023: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's old pics from Devdas screening have come up

Way back in 2002, the screening of Devdas was held at Cannes. The pictures have made their way back on social media. Fans are revisiting the moment when Shah Rukh Khan helped Aishwarya Rai get down from the carriage. She wore a yellow saree. Over the years, few actresses have worn sarees at Cannes but she was one of the first. The saree was designed by Neeta Lulla. Devdas got a lot of appreciation from the audience.