Cannes to IIFA, Mirzapur to Dahaad: Vijay Varma is the most exciting actor on the block right now

Vijay Varma has gained much popularity with his breakthrough role in Darlings. The actor is reckoning in the world of Indian cinema with his talent and stellar performances. Making his Bollywood debut in 2012 Vijay had a long journey from playing Ranveer Singh’s friend in Gully Boy to star opposite Alia Bhatt in Darlings. He emerged as most compelling actor on the block playing an intense role in Dahaad to Cannes Film Festival and celebrating more achievements. Currently, he is considered the most exciting actor.