More Valimai treats

Thala Ajith, Director H. Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor not only delivered a blockbuster with Nerkonda Paarvai, but also won over critics with the brave decision of the makers getting Thala Ajith to play against type and also the superstar agreeing to do so and pulling it off with aplomb, which has skyrocketed attention for their next film together, the eagerly anticipated action movie, Valimai. Every little new development about the movie from its locations to high-octane stunts has already been creating massive buzz, so it comes as no surprise that the excitement reached a crescendo and took the internet by storm the moment the Valimai trailer dropped. However, if you can’t get enough of the trailer and are contemplating the meaning of life and everything in-between after savouring it, we’ve got a special treat to fill that musing by way of these BTS pics and high-octane bike stunts of Ajith Kumar form the sets of the film.