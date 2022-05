Image credit: Google.com

Shweta Basu Prasad

Makdee actress Shweta Basu Prasad grabbed the headlines for her involvement in sex racket as she was arrested by the cops for being involved in prostitution. Later, she had said that she was a victim. She was quoted saying, 'I had gone there to attend an awards ceremony. Call it fate or whatever, I missed my flight back in the morning. My air ticket and stay were done by the organisers of the awards function. I still have the ticket. I've been told that the agent has been arrested. The case is being investigated. I am a victim in the whole situation. There was a raid... I am not denying the incident. But the facts are not what they've been made out to be.'