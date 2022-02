Image credit: Instagram

Cezanne Khan

The wedding season has returned, a lot of people are getting married. Why just in the last few days we saw the wedding of Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar and Luv Ranjan-Alisha Vaid. A couple of days ago, reports of Cezanne Khan getting married surfaced. The OG Anurag of the OG Kasautii Zindagii Kay is finally getting married. The actor is in his 40s. Well, nowadays, age is no bar for anyone. A report in ETimes revealed that Cezanne Khan, 44, is planning to tie the knot with his girlfriend of three years, Afsheen Khan. Cezanne was last seen in Shakti Astitva Ke Eshaas Ki. He revealed that they may get married later this year. Let's check out celebs who tied the knot in their late 30s and in their 40s and proved that there is no age bar on getting married.