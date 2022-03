Image credit: Instagram/ Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma's surreal new photoshoot

Anushka Sharma is gearing up for her Bollywood comeback after 2018's Zero and embracing motherhood. The actress took a conscious break from films to look after her family. And now, the actress has signed Chakda 'Xpress which is a biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Y'all would have seen Anushka's posts from the prep of the film. However, just a couple of hours ago, Anushka shared a fresh set of pictures from her latest photoshoot and she looks surreal.