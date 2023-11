Imlie spoiler: Agastya and Imlie to die?

In the upcoming episode of Imlie, Agastya get upset with Imlie and the latter spends night outside the house. She suddenly gets a weird dream wherein someone is trying to kill her and Agastya. Imlie runs to save Agastya's life.