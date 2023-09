Gadar 2 box office collection day 49 early estimates

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel's film Gadar 2 was released on August 11. The film created storm at the box office and earned well. As per NDTV, the film has managed to earn Rs 2,525 crore on its 49th day. Also Read - Chandramukhi 2 leaked online: Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence film available for free download