Amitabh Bachchan is excited for Chandrayaan 3's landing on Moon

Today is a historic day. Chandrayaan 3 is expected to successfully land on moon. It is ISRO's third lunar exploration mission and there is immense excitement around it. All eyes are on ISRO and every Indian is praying for its successful landing on moon. Celebrities too are sharing their excitement. Amitabh Bachchan spoke about Chandrayaan 3 on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. In yesterday's episode, he said, 'Kal shaam ko jab chand niklega na, toh uss chand ki mitti par humare desh ke kadmon ki chaap hogi. Kal humara Chandrayaan-3, apne Maama ke ghar, yaani ke Chanda maama ke ghar pahuchega.' Here's a look at top celebs who are rooting for Chandrayaan 3 and ISRO.