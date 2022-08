Channa Mereya: Karan Wahi-Niyati Fatnani's show has defined storyline

It is a known fact that Channa Mereya is a finite series. It seems it will run for only six months. So, there is a defined story which is missing in many other TV shows. Nowadays, we see sudden tracks once the TRP goes down, this is more stable. The show is produced by Yash and Mamta Patnaik of Beyond Dreams Entertainment. Also Read - Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2 review: Nakuul Mehta's effortless performance, Karan Wahi's charm, breezy narration makes it highly watchable