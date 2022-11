Charu Asopa

Mere Angne Mein fame Charu Asopa is currently going through a difficult phase in her relationship with her estranged husband Rajeev Sen. In an interview with ETimes, Charu said that she was told to stop working and start cooking for Rajiv and he will be happy. She even revealed that she was told that if she would continue working, her marriage would never work. Charu even added saying that when she went for auditions, Rajeev would say cheap things to her and also send messages.