TV celebs whose first marriages did not work out

Someone has said that marriages are made in heaven. While some find their happiness in the first go, others get love when they give life a second chance. Here is a list of popular TV celebs whose first marriages did not work out. From Dipika Kakkar, Charu Asopa to Hiten Tejwani; here is a list of celebs whose relationships hit the rock due to personal issues and faced a struggle in their lives.