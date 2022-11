Charu Asopa accuses Rajeev Sen of cheating

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Charu Asopa mentioned that Rajeev Sen was cheating on her while she was pregnant. She said that she found out about it when he flew off to Delhi without informing her. She said that Rajeev would go to the gym in the morning and return only at night. She bought all his excuses and later found out that he was cheating. Also Read - Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen divorce: Mere Angne Meiin actress reveals estranged husband cheated on her during pregnancy; here's what she said