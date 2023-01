Charu Asopa poses with mother-in-law Shubhra, Sushmita Sen's ex Rohman Shawl holds Ziana Sen

It looks like things are cordial between Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa now. She flew down with Ziana Sen for the marriage of Rajeev Sen's cousin Gaurav Sen with a foreign girl, Julia. The wedding was a lavish affair. We can see Charu Asopa posing in a lehenga with her mom-in-law, Shubra Sen who rocked a white saree. Sushmita Sen wore a floral organza saree for the do while her daughters, Renee and Alisah were in lehengas. The best sight was that of Ziana Sen with Rohman Shawl. He held the toddler adorably for the family pics. It looks like peace and happiness is restored in the lives of the two Sen siblings.