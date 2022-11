Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen divorce

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen were dating for a couple of months before tying the knot in 2019. However, they had a very tumultuous marriage. Within a year, there were reports of their separation. However, later, they had a daughter, Ziana. And after a couple of months, their relationship hit rock bottom again. Nevertheless, the two decided to make things work again for the sake of their daughter Ziana. But soon, things went South again. And now, Charu Asopa has decided to get out of a relationship than drag it and make it even dirtier. She has claimed to making no demands for alimony like before and just wants an out before it all gets more toxic for Ziana.