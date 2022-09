Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen: Mere Angne Mein actress reveals the truth

Popular couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's divorce news has grabbed a lot of attention. Rajeev revealed that the two have called off their divorce a few hours before they were about to sign the papers. Recently, Charu has spoken her heart out about their divorce decision, buying another house, and much more. In an interview with TimesOfIndia TV, Charu revealed that people were getting judgemental and even called their fight and divorce a publicity stunt for Bigg Boss. She even said that people did not know the real story and many were even upset with her.