Rajeev Sen on Charu Asopa's interview got him hate

Rajeev Sen said that Charu Asopa rushes to the media like it is a medicine for a failed marriage. He said that people were calling him an abuser, narcissist and cheat. He did a vlog where he said that he would not malign Charu but said that Charu Asopa made things worse by going to the media. He said that he sought his wife's happiness as their daughter Ziana was with her. Rajeev Sen said that it is not like they had only bad days in their marriage. He said he had seen couples in more choppy waters stabilize relationships.