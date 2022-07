Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are getting divorced after three years of marriage

Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen are heading toward separation and the reason behind their divorce is known to the world. The couple before calling it quits accused a lot of allegation against each other. From calling Rajeev an irresponsible father to him claiming of Charu hiding the truth from him about her first marriage. This mudslinging of the couple is grabbing a lot of eyeballs.