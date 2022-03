Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's Kashmir trip

Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen and TV actress Charu Asapa have been capturing the headlines ever since their wedding. The stars have faced difficult times in their relationship. Within a year of their marriage, reports of trouble mounting between the two hit headlines. Rajeev even didn't celebrate their first wedding anniversary with Charu as he was in Delhi. Later everything fell in place and they had a baby together. Now the couple is enjoying some quality time with each other in Kashmir. But this comes only after the news of their marriage being in trouble for the second time hit the internet.