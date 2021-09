Image credit: Instagram/Charu Asopa

Beautiful

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are expecting their first child. The couple tied the knot in 2019 in Goa. Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev met Charu Asopa through some common friends. It seems they clicked instantly and began dating. After six months of dating, they got hitched in a dreamy ceremony in Goa. Last year, we saw the couple going through a rough patch However, they reunited after some months. Now, Charu had her maternity photoshoot done and she looks so beautiful.