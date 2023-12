Meet Charu Shankar who plays Ranbir Kapoor's mom in Animal

Animal is one of the latest releases right now. And it is making and breaking records and how! The movie stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Charu Shankar and more celebs. Everyone from Animal is making headlines right now. And so is Charu Shankar who played Ranbir's mom in the movie. She plays Anil Kapoor's wife and fans have loved her character too. Did you know Charu is just a year older than Ranbir in real life? She was born just a year before Ranbir's birth. Still, in the movie, she is playing his mother. Here's looking at other actresses who have played motherly roles despite being younger or in the same age group.