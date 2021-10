Mark your calendars

With theatres in Maharashtra finally announcing plans to reopen from 22nd October onward, many Bollywood biggies have made a beeline to book their new release dates. So, why should their South counterparts be left behind, especially with a sizeable number of them having been mounted as pan-India films. So, without further ado, here are the confirmed release dates of ten upcoming South biggies, including RRR, KGF 2, Radhe Shyam, Sarkaru Vari Pata, Ponniyin Selvan, Pushpa, Valimai, Beast, Acharya and Bheemla Nayak…