Image credit: Instagram

Chhavi Mittal flaunts her breast cancer surgery scars

Chhavi Mittal was diagnosed with breast cancer in April this year. The actress underwent the surgery for the same, and she has taken her fans through this inspiring journey on Instagram. Recently, she shared a few pictures on Instagram in which she is flaunting breast cancer scars. The actress revealed that how people reacted to it. She captioned the post as, “Scars. You can see the ones on the body.. but you’ll never see the ones etched on the bearer’s soul. Yesterday when I found the courage to flaunt this scar… there were some who flinched at the sight of it. I say, if the mere sight of it makes you flinch, imagine what I felt when it was given to me! But in my opinion, a man is not a complete man if he has the nerve to look down and admire a woman’s assets but is not brave enough to appreciate the effort she went through to save those assets.”