Hamsa Nandini

Telugu actress Hamsa Nandini was recently diagnosed with Grade 3 breast cancer. She has been headstrong to defeat the disease. In a social media post, she wrote, ' I have made myself a few promises:- I will NOT let this disease Define My Life and that I will fight it with a Smile and Win. I will get back on screen Better & Stronger. I will tell my story so that I can help Educate & Inspire others. And, I will Consciously Celebrate Life & all it has to offer.'