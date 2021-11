Image credit: Instagram

Starkids who received most expensive gifts from their superstar parents

There's no denying that starkids enjoy the privilege of being born into a famous family. The world becomes their playground thanks to their popular last name and everything is at their disposal. Born with a silver spoon with loving and caring parents is the best boon that any kid could ever desire in his/her life. A parent's gift to a child is precious and priceless in every way. But these Bollywood parents left everyone jaw-dropped when they gifted some of the most expensive gifts to their children at their tender ages. Take a look.