Navya Nanda

Navya Nanda chose off today to shine. She is neve making her presence in films but still she manages to be the queen due to her star kid status. Navya is Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter and that is the reason she is the reason topic of interest for her loved one, Also Read - Shweta Tiwari birthday special: When the Bigg Boss 4 winner was told ‘Palak will marry 5 times’ after her second divorce