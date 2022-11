Ziana Sen

​Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's daughter Ziana Sen has been in the news for the unfortunate marital crisis of her parents. The little one is an adorable goofball and fans simply adore her. She has just turned one. Ziana Sen's pictures in a blue dress with her cousin, Renee Sen (Sushmita Sen's daughter) went viral and how. This year, TV town has been blessed with many tiny tots. Let us take a look at the little ones who rule on social media...