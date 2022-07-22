Chinese actor-singer Xiao Zhan BEATS BTS V aka Kim Taehyung to be the Most Handsome Man of 2022; Henry Cavill, Timothee Chalamet on the list too [View Pics]
Chinese actor-singer Xiao Zhan BEATS BTS V aka Kim Taehyung to be the Most Handsome Man of 2022; Henry Cavill, Timothee Chalamet on the list too [View Pics]
Chinese actor Xiao Zhan has surpassed BTS V ka Kim Taehyung to be the Most Handsome Man of 2022 as per Nubia Magazine. It was a global survey held where people from multiple countries voted. Check out the list below: