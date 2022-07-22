Most Handsome Man 2022

Nubia Magazine dropped the survey results of the Most Handsome Man of 2022. And unlike other polls where BTS V aka Kim Taehyung has been voted as the most handsome man, this time a Chinese actor Xiao Zhan has topped. The survey poll was conducted across the globe and about 2.2 million votes were registered from about 141 countries. Apart from Xiao Zhan and Kim Taehyung, the list included other popular global personalities such as Henry Cavill, Timothee Chalamet, Justin Bieber and more. Let's check out who all have made it to the list of Most Handsome Man of 2022 here: