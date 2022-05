Image credit: Google

Jr NTR – Rajiv Kanakala

Good friends Jr NTR and Rajiv Kanakala have worked together in multiple films, and their fans want to see them in more movies. According to Mirchi9, Rajiv had earlier said, “Tarak wants me to be in each of his films. In fact, at times there has been that he has referred my name to the director. But I tell him that he shouldn’t do that. Even the director should also have the same vision, and if he thinks I fit in the role they would cast me, and it shouldn’t be forceful.”