Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan celebrate the success of Kamal Haasan's Vikram

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram has become a blockbuster at the box office. The movie has collected Rs. 231.88 crore at the box office worldwide till now. Recently, Kamal Haasan was in Hyderabad to celebrate the success of the film, and Telugu star Chiranjeevi invited Haasan and the film;s director Lokesh Kanagaraj at his house. Salman Khan also joined them as he is currently in Hyderabad for the shooting of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.