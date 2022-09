Image credit: Google

Ponniyin Selvan

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 is one of the most awaited films of the year. The movie stars Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles. The film will hit the big screens on 30th September 2022 and there have been reports that Ponniyin Selvan is made on a budget of around Rs. 500 crore. It’s a Tamil film, but it will be dubbed and released in various languages including Hindi. Also Read - Adipurush costars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are taking it slow before they tell the world about being in a relationship? [Exclusive]