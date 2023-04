Image credit: Instagram

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar perform Lord Shiva puja

Yami Gautam has comfortably made a space for herself in the industry. Since Vicky Donor, she has only delivered some commendable performances in films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kaabil, A Thursday and more. The year 2023 has already proved successful for her as her films like Lost and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga have received positive reviews from all corners. To express gratitude, she dedicated all her success to almighty.