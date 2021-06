Image credit: Instagram

Bollywood couples who ace the game of keeping secrets!

While we have seen many couples of B-Town grabbing the headlines for their social media PDA and giving relationship goals, there are few, who prefer to stay mum on this topic. Well, talking about the latter kind of jodis, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have been garnering media attention for their alleged romance. In fact, in the last week, the URI actor was clicked at Katrina Kaif’s building and later the actress’ driver was seen making way for Vicky’s car to leave the building compound after almost six hours. And with this, we are sure the rumours are not going to die down anytime soon. But they are not the first ones to do the rounds of each other’s house chori chori chupke chupke. Here’s a list of other Bollywood love birds who were tried to be discreet while visiting their rumoured bae’s home but got caught by paparazzi.