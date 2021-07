Image credit: Instagram/ChotiSarrdaarni.in

2 years of Choti Sarrdaarni

Choti Sarrdaarni has been performing well on the small screen. The TRPs of the show have also been good. Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia have impressed us all with their crackling chemistry. It was on 1st July, 2019 when the first episode of the show had aired. Yesterday, the show completed 2 years and the actors celebrated this day.