Image credit: Instagram

Rutuja Sawant goes red alert on Valentine's Day

Rutuja Sawant is among the well-known TV actresses. She essayed the role of Devika in the show. Later, she was seen in TV show named Pishachini. Well, on social media, she is a sensation. On Valentine's Day, Rutuja Sawant set the temperature soaring as she shared pictures of her dressed in a sultry red bikini set. But this is not the first though that the diva has shared such HAWT pictures on social media. Take a look.