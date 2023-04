Image credit: Instagram

Rutuja Sawant sets the temperature soaring

TV divas are no less in comparison to Bollywood divas. They are all bold, beautiful and talented. Choti Sarrdaarni star Rutuja Sawant sure knows how to use the social media in the best way. She loves to share her sizzling pictures on Instagram that go viral in no time. The latest ones have her dressed in a beautiful black satin dress.