Christmas is here. While the Omicron scare is looming on us, house parties are still very much on. Along with food, friends and secret Santa gifts, X’Mas is also about dressing up. It is a time to sparkle. From gowns to sexy dresses and skirts, it is a time to flaunt all the shimmer in your wardrobe. Christmas is incomplete without someone dressing up in the trademark Santa red. If you want that look to be super hot, take a cue from Nora Fatehi here.