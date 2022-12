Be Christmas-ready with Bollywood actresses looks to style your fit!

Christmas is just around the corner and the preparation for several things must be in full speed. This festive season we are here to help you out pick the right outfit for Christmas. What can be better than wearing a red gown for a lavish Christmas party? Are you looking for inspiration; here is a list of Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and more divas who slay in style.