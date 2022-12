The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Christmas is here! Who does not love this season? It's time to cherish the good memories and look forward to the new year. It is also the time to sit back, chill and have a good time. What better than watching movies? Here's the list of movies that you can watch this Christmas season. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is at the top of this list. The Guardians are on a hunt to find the perfect Christmas present. The film is available on Disney+ Hotstar.