Cirkus Box Office: Rohit Shetty's film performs low on the opening weekend

This past Friday, Rohit Shetty-directed movie Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma released in theatres. The film is a comic caper and is said to be inspired by Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. It was previously made as Angoor in the Hindi film industry. Ranveer Singh is in a dual role in the movie. The film opened with a business of Rs 6.25 crores. Over the weekend, Cirkus could only mint Rs 20.85 over three days. Twitter is buzzing with the collection of Cirkus and it is touted to be the worst opening weekend collection of a Rohit Shetty film so far. Let's check out the opening day records of Rohit Shetty starrer movies since 2012 below, as listed by Bollywood Hungama: