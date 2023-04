Mind-blowing Action

Citadel’s action-packed trailers have us intrigued, and we can’t wait to watch more. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who plays Nadia Sinh, said, I think Anthony and Joe brought the most incredible stunt team onto the show. And we were really lucky to be able to work with people like that. I really think Nadia’s character is badass, and she comes from a place of trusting her body and her instincts. And I got to explore a lot of that with the stunts that we did. Every time I would read new pages, the stunts would just get bigger and bigger. And it was amazing to be able to imagine that and then walk into the set and actually execute it.