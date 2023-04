Citadel London Premiere: Nick Jonas kisses Priyanka Chopra

The London premiere of Citadel was a swell affair. Priyanka Chopra, Richard Madden, Nick Jonas, Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu made it a grand affair. Fans of NickYanka are gaga over the PDA of the couple. Nick Jonas leaned close to Priyanka Chopra on the red carpet. It looks like he gently kissed her. Priyanka Chopra got all shy as she looked at him. Take a look at the pics...