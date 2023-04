Priyanka Chopra Jonas turns Action Heroine in Citadel

Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Citadel. The show is touted to be a spy thriller and the global star plays a spy agent alongside Richard Madden. The actress is currently busy with the promotional spree of Citadel. The show is produced by the Russo Brothers - Joseph Russo and Anthony Russo. They have praised the actress for the intense preparation and training she put herself in. They revealed that Chopra Jonas did 80 percent of the action sequence all by herself. Read on to know more details her action stunts in Citadel.