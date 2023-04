Image credit: Twitter/ #CitadelonPrime

Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu at Citadel London premiere

Citadel by Joe and Anthony Russo is going to premiere in a couple of days. The spy thriller action web series stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden in the lead roles. The series is going to stream on Amazon Prime and the promotions are happening on a grand and global level. The whole team of Citadel including the team of Indian Version of Citadel are in London for the global premiere. Priyanka made yet another stunning appearance while Samantha and Varun join her. Check pics below: