Image credit: Instagram/ jeryyxmimi

Priyanka Chopra stuns in new photoshoots

Priyanka Chopra starrer Citadel is releasing tomorrow and the actress has been busy touring the globe for the promotions of the same. She has been interacting with various media portals and giving out interviews as well. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Priyanka Chopra is everywhere right now. The actress is at one of the highest points in her career and she is still eager to explore and learn more. Talking about Priyanka Chopra's promotions, a few of the actress' cover photos for Elle Magazine and also Today Show has been dropped recently. Priyanka Chopra's photoshoots are going viral and how! She is truly a perfect package for cover features.