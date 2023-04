Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh

Get ready to be hooked on an intriguing tale of love, loss, and secrets with Pocket FM's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh. Follow the story of Anika, a young mother who returns to her hometown with her daughter, only to be confronted with a past she's been trying to escape. With complex characters and a gripping plot, this audio series will keep you on the edge of your seat throughout the long weekend. From the disapproving townsfolk to the search for her missing twin child, Anika's journey will keep you engrossed and invested in her story. Also Read - Citadel star Priyanka Chopra recalls Malti Marie's premature birth and NICU journey; says, 'I would wake up every couple of minutes…’