Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Cost of Malaika Arora's bold Christmas outfit will leave your jaws dropped

Malaika Arora is a fashion diva. Her fashion game is always point on. The diva is an inspiration to all the fashion bloggers out there. She made head turns with her Christmas evening as she was out there for a dinner party at Karisma Kapoor's house along with her beau Arjun Kapoor. Malaika wore a velvet green Gucci outfit that nearly cost around 2.45 lakh. Yes, you read that right! Her fashion statement often grabs a lot of eyeballs. Malaika looked SEXY AF in that Gucci out and she carried a Judith Leiber bag that approximately cost rupees one lakh thirty thousand rupees. Overall her entire attire with bag costs 3lakh 70 thousand.