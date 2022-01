Ayesha Singh aka Sai of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha Singh aka Sai of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar meiin COVID-19 new variant Omicron is spreading really fast. A lot of celebrities have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last couple of days. Sharad Malhotra, Erica Fernandes, Shikha Singh, Drashti Dhami and more names have come forward. And the latest ones to join the COVID battle are Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh, Pandya Store's Alice Kaushik, Simran Budharup, Mohit Parmar, Akshay Khoradia and more. The producers and the production house of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin released a statement saying, 'Actress Ayesha Singh who is an integral part of the TV show ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ has tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, she received medical help and has quarantined herself. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, the artist is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to.'