Akshay Kumar

In 90s, the news of a love affair between Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon were among the top trending topics. While their onscreen chemistry in films such as Mohra, Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, Barood and others, were loved by the audience, their marriage rumours also grabbed headlines at that time. However in 1998, when they broke up, Akki quashed the rumours of their wedding and told Rediff he and Raveena were engaged but not married. It was only an engagement which broke up later. But excuse me, we were not married at all, said Khiladi Kumar. He further revealed that they are having a cordial relationship after their breakup and said, In fact, I've been shooting for a long time with Raveena even after we broke up.