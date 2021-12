Da-Bangg tour begins

On Friday, 10th December, Salman Khan kicked off his signature Dabangg tour with a kickass performance at the Riyadh Boulevard arena in Saudi Arabia. The superstar was accompanied by Shilpa Shetty, Prabhu Deva, Aayush Sharma and Saiee Manjrekar on stage. Thanking her erstwhile costar prior to the commencement of the show, Shilpa Shetty told all those gathered, “I started my career in show business with Salman, and today I am doing my first live show after nine years. I am so happy to be a part of the Riyadh season, it really is like homecoming for me.” Photos and videos from the concert are now going viral on social media. Check them out below: